Should You Invest in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDE is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CDE is $4.32, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for CDE is 347.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.42% of that float. The average trading volume for CDE on September 26, 2023 was 5.85M shares.

CDE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) has increased by 7.05 when compared to last closing price of 2.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-22 that RBC Capital upgraded Coeur Mining shares to outperform this morning, reiterating its $4 per-share price target. The analyst was encouraged after a recent visit to the company’s newly expanded Rochester mine.

CDE’s Market Performance

CDE’s stock has risen by 3.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.33% and a quarterly drop of -16.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for Coeur Mining Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.36% for CDE stock, with a simple moving average of -24.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDE Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc saw -27.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from McGrath Aoife, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Sep 11. After this action, McGrath Aoife now owns 129,217 shares of Coeur Mining Inc, valued at $14,558 using the latest closing price.

Das Paramita, the Director of Coeur Mining Inc, purchase 500 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Das Paramita is holding 22,711 shares at $1,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -7.08, with -3.41 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.