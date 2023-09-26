Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STSS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-09-08 that The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 400 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STSS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STSS is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for STSS is $16.00, which is $15.35 above than the current price. The public float for STSS is 7.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume of STSS on September 26, 2023 was 44.58K shares.

STSS’s Market Performance

The stock of Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) has seen a -11.10% decrease in the past week, with a -22.74% drop in the past month, and a -18.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.53% for STSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.20% for STSS’s stock, with a -39.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STSS Trading at -18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.52%, as shares sank -22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSS fell by -11.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7213. In addition, Sharps Technology Inc saw -46.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSS starting from Hayes Robert Michael, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Apr 14. After this action, Hayes Robert Michael now owns 65,682 shares of Sharps Technology Inc, valued at $5,120 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robert Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Sharps Technology Inc, purchase 2,100 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Hayes Robert Michael is holding 61,682 shares at $2,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSS

The total capital return value is set at -129.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.44. Equity return is now at value -76.99, with -59.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.