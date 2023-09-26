Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) has increased by 2.62 when compared to last closing price of 20.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that The electric vehicle market is set to accelerate. In fact, according to iShares, global EV sales could soar to about 27 million by 2026 from 10.5 million just last year.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RIVN is at 2.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RIVN is $28.36, which is $7.35 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 659.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.08% of that float. The average trading volume for RIVN on September 26, 2023 was 47.88M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

RIVN’s stock has seen a -10.88% decrease for the week, with a 7.59% rise in the past month and a 57.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for Rivian Automotive Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.02% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIVN Trading at -9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.78. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc saw 14.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,265 shares at the price of $24.24 back on Sep 15. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 173,030 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc, valued at $79,144 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc, sale 3,625 shares at $13.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 72,304 shares at $49,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.20. Equity return is now at value -41.92, with -32.04 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.