Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has dropped by -0.31 compared to previous close of 9.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-03 that Rithm Capital is one of the few mortgage REITs that hasn’t cut its dividend since the Fed started raising interest rates. The dividend appears well covered.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Right Now?

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) by analysts is $11.61, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for RITM is 480.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of RITM was 3.74M shares.

RITM’s Market Performance

RITM stock saw a decrease of -3.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.73% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for RITM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RITM Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw 17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.91 for the present operating margin

+68.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corporation stands at +47.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 10.22, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 334.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.98. Total debt to assets is 71.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.