Real-Time Update: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) has seen a -6.04% decrease in the past week, with a 3.98% gain in the past month, and a 25.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for PTEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.32% for PTEN’s stock, with a 6.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Right Now?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is 2.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PTEN is $18.15, which is $3.34 above the current price. The public float for PTEN is 342.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTEN on September 26, 2023 was 4.93M shares.

PTEN) stock’s latest price update

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 14.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) trades at tight multiples relative to its assets and cash flows, presenting potential to unlock risk capital. Demand for PTEN’s services is high due to increased oil and gas prices and a shortage of Tier-1 rigs. PTEN has committed to returning 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, and its merger with NexTier Oilfield Solutions offers additional upside potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $19 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTEN Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc saw -13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Smith Charles Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.90 back on Sep 19. After this action, Smith Charles Andrew now owns 514,413 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, valued at $159,000 using the latest closing price.

STEWART JAMES CARL, the Director of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, sale 62,500 shares at $15.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that STEWART JAMES CARL is holding 1,277,254 shares at $993,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.54 for the present operating margin

+11.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc stands at +5.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 20.98, with 11.38 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 51.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.94. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.