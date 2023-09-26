Rave Restaurant Group Inc (RAVE) Stock Experiences 7.96% Monthly Change

In the past week, RAVE stock has gone up by 28.40%, with a monthly gain of 7.96% and a quarterly surge of 16.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.39% for Rave Restaurant Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.70% for RAVE’s stock, with a 24.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) is above average at 20.55x. The 36-month beta value for RAVE is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RAVE is $2.50, which is $0.33 above than the current price. The public float for RAVE is 9.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume of RAVE on September 26, 2023 was 58.64K shares.

RAVE) stock’s latest price update

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.96, however, the company has experienced a 28.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that The restaurant industry is experiencing a resurgence in consumer demand as hospitality economies have fully recovered from the pandemic-induced downturn. This renewed interest in dining out is driving substantial revenue growth for many companies, assembling them potentially the best restaurant stocks.

RAVE Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAVE rose by +28.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9300. In addition, Rave Restaurant Group Inc saw 37.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAVE starting from AMERICAN HALLMARK INSURANCE Co, who sale 1,741,230 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 21. After this action, AMERICAN HALLMARK INSURANCE Co now owns 0 shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc, valued at $2,785,968 using the latest closing price.

Hallmark Specialty Insurance C, the Group (Note 1) of Rave Restaurant Group Inc, sale 252,428 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Hallmark Specialty Insurance C is holding 0 shares at $403,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.13 for the present operating margin

+64.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rave Restaurant Group Inc stands at +13.57. Equity return is now at value 13.55, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Rave Restaurant Group Inc (RAVE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.