R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Stock Observes -1.82% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has seen a -6.81% decrease in the past week, with a -8.70% drop in the past month, and a -15.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for RCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.56% for RCM’s stock, with a -1.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RCM is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCM is $21.38, which is $6.66 above than the current price. The public float for RCM is 192.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.88% of that float. The average trading volume of RCM on September 26, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

RCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) has dropped by -5.63 compared to previous close of 15.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that R1 RCM Inc. continues to offer long-term value for investors, with ongoing gains in contract balances and revenues. Recent acquisitions are starting to contribute to profitability, supporting the company’s differentiated assets in revenue cycle management. The company’s Q2 FY’23 numbers show strong growth in revenue and earnings, with revised guidance indicating further growth in the future.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCM Trading at -11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.40. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 36.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from HENNEMAN JOHN B III, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.17 back on Aug 08. After this action, HENNEMAN JOHN B III now owns 72,114 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $858,650 using the latest closing price.

Evans Richard B. Jr., the Principal Accounting Officer of R1 RCM Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $16.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Evans Richard B. Jr. is holding 124,007 shares at $286,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at -3.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.