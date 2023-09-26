PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.56 compared to its previous closing price of 6.18. However, the company has seen a 0.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that PureCycle Technologies is turning plastic waste into purified recycled resin. The company’s first facility is now online supporting a strong growth outlook. PCT stock is speculative and high-risk, but we see room for a rally amid several positive developments and catalysts into 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is $14.92, which is $8.79 above the current market price. The public float for PCT is 126.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCT on September 26, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

PCT’s Market Performance

PCT stock saw a decrease of 0.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.20% for PCT stock, with a simple moving average of -23.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PCT Trading at -37.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -35.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc saw -11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc, valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

The total capital return value is set at -11.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.33. Equity return is now at value -25.73, with -14.24 for asset returns.

Based on PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.