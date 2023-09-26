ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP): A Technical Analysis

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) is $12.80, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for PUMP is 80.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PUMP on September 26, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 10.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Two new Breakout Stocks for Week 33 curated by the MDA model for 10% short-term upside along with one Dow pick. Last week two of four picks gained over the 10% mark in less than a week with peak gains in EHTH +12.3% and ATEX +15.4% still near highs. The Momentum Gauges and S&P 500 Gauges have turned negative, indicating a shift in market momentum and the need for caution in stock selection.

PUMP’s Market Performance

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has seen a -1.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.87% gain in the past month and a 29.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for PUMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.27% for PUMP’s stock, with a 15.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PUMP Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp saw -1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from GOBE PHILLIP A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, GOBE PHILLIP A now owns 168,629 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp, valued at $220,000 using the latest closing price.

GOBE PHILLIP A, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp, sale 15,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that GOBE PHILLIP A is holding 188,629 shares at $157,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp stands at +0.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.22. Equity return is now at value 9.98, with 7.28 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.