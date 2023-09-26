Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX)’s stock price has increased by 12.15 compared to its previous closing price of 14.58. However, the company has seen a -1.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-26 that Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares PLRX, -2.86% gained 23% premarket on Tuesday after the company released results from a trial of bexotegrast, a treatment for a chronic liver disease. The trial met its primary and secondary goals, and bexotegrast was well tolerated over a 12-week treatment period in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and suspected liver fibrosis, the company said in a release.

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLRX is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PLRX is 53.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLRX on September 26, 2023 was 647.40K shares.

PLRX’s Market Performance

PLRX stock saw an increase of -1.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.56% and a quarterly increase of -13.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for PLRX stock, with a simple moving average of -28.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $48 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLRX Trading at -4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc saw -15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Hull Hans, who sale 20,050 shares at the price of $20.01 back on Aug 04. After this action, Hull Hans now owns 194,855 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc, valued at $401,201 using the latest closing price.

Hull Hans, the Chief Business Officer of Pliant Therapeutics Inc, sale 13,069 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Hull Hans is holding 206,114 shares at $261,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Equity return is now at value -42.42, with -38.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.