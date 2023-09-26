Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) is $3.70, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for PEGY is 6.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PEGY on September 26, 2023 was 65.69K shares.

PEGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY) has decreased by -24.27 when compared to last closing price of 0.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -24.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-04 that MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, August 11 at 8:30am ET to discuss the company’s second quarter 2023 financial results. The company plans to provide a press release reporting its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.pineappleenergy.com/news-events after the close of the financial markets on August 10, 2023 prior to the conference call.

PEGY’s Market Performance

Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) has seen a -24.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.48% decline in the past month and a -43.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for PEGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.06% for PEGY’s stock, with a -51.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PEGY Trading at -34.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares sank -31.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEGY fell by -24.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0116. In addition, Pineapple Energy Inc saw -68.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEGY starting from NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST, who sale 65,969 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Dec 15. After this action, NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST now owns 1,614,438 shares of Pineapple Energy Inc, valued at $111,593 using the latest closing price.

NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST, the 10% Owner of Pineapple Energy Inc, sale 44,650 shares at $1.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST is holding 1,680,407 shares at $82,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.95 for the present operating margin

+15.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pineapple Energy Inc stands at -11.91. The total capital return value is set at -24.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.70. Equity return is now at value -21.15, with -9.64 for asset returns.

Based on Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY), the company’s capital structure generated 72.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.14. Total debt to assets is 26.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.