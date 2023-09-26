Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK)’s stock price has soared by 0.50 in relation to previous closing price of 11.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-13 that TYSONS, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the stock market closes on November 1, 2023. Park will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results, current operational environment and business outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PK is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PK is $15.85, which is $4.02 above than the current price. The public float for PK is 210.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.52% of that float. The average trading volume of PK on September 26, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

PK’s Market Performance

PK’s stock has seen a -5.30% decrease for the week, with a -5.30% drop in the past month and a -2.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.90% for PK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18.50 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PK Trading at -7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.71. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Sep 14. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 31,777 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $179,656 using the latest closing price.

Garrett Geoffrey, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Garrett Geoffrey is holding 33,604 shares at $35,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.32 for the present operating margin

+16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +6.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value -1.14, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 111.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.79. Total debt to assets is 49.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.