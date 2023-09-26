PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) by analysts is $58.61, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 203.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.32% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of PAGS was 4.61M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 8.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high growth prospects. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), KB Financial Group (KB), PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has experienced a -7.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.29% drop in the past month, and a -14.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.35% for PAGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at -13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd saw -5.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 27.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 12.63, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Based on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS), the company’s capital structure generated 101.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.44. Total debt to assets is 26.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.