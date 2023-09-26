Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.75 in comparison to its previous close of 8.99, however, the company has experienced a -7.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that The Mortgage REIT sector faced challenges in 2021-2022 due to higher mortgage rates and declines in mortgage-backed securities valuations. Since late 2022, Orchid Island has gone full circle, seeing investors return due to its high dividend but flee recently as mortgage rates rise again. Based on fair-market values, Orchid Island can still generate positive net interest income for some years until its swap positions expire.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) by analysts is $17.50, which is -$1.24 below the current market price. The public float for ORC is 43.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.69% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ORC was 1.27M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC’s stock has seen a -7.09% decrease for the week, with a -8.26% drop in the past month and a -15.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for Orchid Island Capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.81% for ORC’s stock, with a -16.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORC Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.33. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -7.19, with -0.78 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.