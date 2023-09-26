Oneok Inc. (OKE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 66.19. However, the company has seen a -2.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that Magellan Midstream holders have approved the acquisition deal by ONEOK, despite concerns over tax consequences. The deal will create a more diversified company, with ONEOK bringing natural gas and natural gas liquids to the table. The combined company is expected to generate about $6.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, valuing it at roughly 10x 2024 EBITDA.

Is It Worth Investing in Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Right Now?

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OKE is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OKE is $72.75, which is $3.05 above the current price. The public float for OKE is 445.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKE on September 26, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE stock saw an increase of -2.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.36% and a quarterly increase of 13.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Oneok Inc. (OKE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for OKE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $72 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKE Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.04. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 24,607 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 29. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 42,017 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $1,500,018 using the latest closing price.

DERKSEN BRIAN L, the Director of Oneok Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $59.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that DERKSEN BRIAN L is holding 18,700 shares at $291,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 36.51, with 10.02 for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.