Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) has increased by 0.83 when compared to last closing price of 35.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-21 that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares are down slightly Thursday, but analysts at Bank of America are bullish on the cloud computing company going forward. The firm upgraded Nutanix stock to Buy with a price target of $50 (up from $39).

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nutanix Inc (NTNX) is $41.43, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 234.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTNX on September 26, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

The stock of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has seen a 2.76% increase in the past week, with a 17.58% rise in the past month, and a 31.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.97% for NTNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTNX Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.32. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 35.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 138,038 shares at the price of $33.88 back on Sep 18. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 528,499 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $4,676,727 using the latest closing price.

Sangster David, the Chief Operating Officer of Nutanix Inc, sale 45,560 shares at $33.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Sangster David is holding 203,389 shares at $1,543,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.23 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc stands at -13.66.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.