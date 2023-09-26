Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NVOS stock has gone down by -21.82%, with a monthly gain of 46.04% and a quarterly surge of 77.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.59% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for NVOS stock, with a simple moving average of 72.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVOS is -0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 143.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVOS on September 26, 2023 was 45.19M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) has increased by 2.23 when compared to last closing price of 0.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

NVOS Trading at 45.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.90%, as shares surge +55.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -21.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2798. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc saw 32.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stands at -279.86. The total capital return value is set at -20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.59.

Based on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 60.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.66. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.