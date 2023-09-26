Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK)’s stock price has plunge by -1.54relation to previous closing price of 3.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that Nokia Oyj’s stock has declined by over 30% from pandemic highs, with decreased investor interest and challenges in achieving revenue growth. The outlook for 2024 appears promising, with potential growth drivers such as increased demand for AI-focused infrastructure networks, U.S. government programs, and expansion in India. Nokia has a decent financial position, low valuation, and a steady margin growth, reducing risks and indicating its ability to weather market fluctuations.

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) by analysts is $5.57, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for NOK is 5.55B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of NOK was 16.44M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stock saw an increase of -3.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.59% and a quarterly increase of -4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.14% for Nokia Corp ADR (NOK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.61% for NOK stock, with a simple moving average of -11.93% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Nokia Corp ADR saw -17.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Corp ADR stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 19.83, with 9.75 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Corp ADR (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.