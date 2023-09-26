MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) is $1536.00, which is $31.5 above the current market price. The public float for MYMD is 37.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MYMD on September 26, 2023 was 773.16K shares.

MYMD) stock’s latest price update

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.71 in comparison to its previous close of 0.56, however, the company has experienced a -11.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-02 that BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or the “Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for age-related diseases, autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, announced statistically significant positive topline Phase 2 results for its next generation Oral TNF-α inhibitor MYMD-1 in Sarcopenia/Age-Related Frailty earlier this week. In conjunction with its release, the company also announced it will hold a confer.

MYMD’s Market Performance

MYMD’s stock has fallen by -11.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -55.75% and a quarterly drop of -67.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.16% for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.98% for MYMD’s stock, with a -67.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MYMD Trading at -52.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.58%, as shares sank -52.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYMD fell by -11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7294. In addition, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -56.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYMD starting from Rivard Paul, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rivard Paul now owns 400,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $166,500 using the latest closing price.

Rivard Paul, the Chief Legal Officer of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Rivard Paul is holding 250,000 shares at $28,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYMD

The total capital return value is set at -79.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.92. Equity return is now at value -94.99, with -59.08 for asset returns.

Based on MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.