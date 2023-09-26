MP Materials Corporation (MP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MP is at 2.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MP is $33.83, which is $14.05 above the current market price. The public float for MP is 143.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.33% of that float. The average trading volume for MP on September 26, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

MP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) has decreased by -0.10 when compared to last closing price of 19.80.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that MP is positioned uniquely to become the sole fully integrated producer of rare earths in the Western Hemisphere. The company’s Mountain Pass Mine produces 15 % of REE globally. The company has the financial resources to achieve its goals. Its balance sheet has enough liquidity to keep MP out of trouble while expanding its business. With growing demand and tightening supply due to the strategic importance of REE, I expect their prices to rebound in the following months. That will positively affect MP revenue.

MP’s Market Performance

MP’s stock has fallen by -2.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.82% and a quarterly drop of -9.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for MP Materials Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.80% for MP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.36% for the last 200 days.

MP Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.99. In addition, MP Materials Corporation saw -18.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.69 back on May 31. After this action, Rosenthal Michael Stuart now owns 126,622 shares of MP Materials Corporation, valued at $103,450 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of MP Materials Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Rosenthal Michael Stuart is holding 121,622 shares at $126,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.14 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corporation stands at +54.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 13.81, with 7.97 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corporation (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MP Materials Corporation (MP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.