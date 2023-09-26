Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MU is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MU is $81.27, which is $9.97 above than the current price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume of MU on September 26, 2023 was 14.10M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)’s stock price has plunge by -0.44relation to previous closing price of 68.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that If Congress fails to reach an agreement before 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1, the government will experience a shutdown since the current spending laws are set to expire on Sept.

MU’s Market Performance

MU’s stock has fallen by -2.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.68% and a quarterly rise of 4.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.00% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of 10.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $85 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.51. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 37.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from MEHROTRA SANJAY, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $70.39 back on Sep 19. After this action, MEHROTRA SANJAY now owns 582,862 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $492,730 using the latest closing price.

MEHROTRA SANJAY, the CEO and President of Micron Technology Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $71.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that MEHROTRA SANJAY is holding 582,862 shares at $498,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value -6.15, with -4.45 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.