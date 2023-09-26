McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Stock Experiences -4.45% Monthly Change

In the past week, MCD stock has gone down by -2.86%, with a monthly decline of -4.45% and a quarterly plunge of -6.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.16% for McDonald’s Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.51% for MCD’s stock, with a -3.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) is above average at 24.84x. The 36-month beta value for MCD is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MCD is $329.90, which is $59.85 above than the current price. The public float for MCD is 727.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume of MCD on September 26, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

MCD) stock’s latest price update

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.90 in comparison to its previous close of 272.22, however, the company has experienced a -2.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-25 that Energy stocks are pushing market indices higher in Monday’s trading session as oil prices remain elevated. Mahoney Asset Management CEO Ken Mahoney shares some of his latest stock trades and sales, endorsing Exxon Mobil (XOM) and McDonald’s (MCD), while advising against buying into Macy’s (M) or small cap stocks from the Russell 2000 (^RUT).

Analysts’ Opinion of MCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MCD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MCD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $310 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCD Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCD fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.86. In addition, McDonald’s Corp saw 2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCD starting from Erlinger Joseph M., who sale 4,487 shares at the price of $271.26 back on Sep 22. After this action, Erlinger Joseph M. now owns 10,160 shares of McDonald’s Corp, valued at $1,217,144 using the latest closing price.

Kempczinski Christopher J, the President and CEO of McDonald’s Corp, sale 5,606 shares at $280.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Kempczinski Christopher J is holding 29,031 shares at $1,569,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.66 for the present operating margin

+56.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for McDonald’s Corp stands at +26.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, McDonald’s Corp (MCD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.