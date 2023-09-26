Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is 25.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTCH is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is $56.57, which is $15.4 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 276.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. On September 26, 2023, MTCH’s average trading volume was 4.21M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)’s stock price has soared by 0.58 in relation to previous closing price of 41.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Match Group’s (MTCH) Tinder is providing a $500 monthly subscription option to its most engaged users.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH’s stock has fallen by -3.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.99% and a quarterly drop of -0.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.55% for MTCH’s stock, with a -0.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.82. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $47.38 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 31,685 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $23,690 using the latest closing price.

MCDANIEL ANN, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 8,735 shares at $45.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that MCDANIEL ANN is holding 12,516 shares at $400,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.