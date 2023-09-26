Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) is $160.50, which is -$0.39 below the current market price. The public float for MPC is 399.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPC on September 26, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

MPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has increased by 0.48 when compared to last closing price of 153.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-19 that Higher oil prices are typically bad news for the downstream oil and gas industry. But refiners have been able to pass along costs, as evidenced by their margins and earnings.

MPC’s Market Performance

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has seen a -1.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.38% gain in the past month and a 36.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for MPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for MPC’s stock, with a 23.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $161 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPC Trading at 8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.91. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corp saw 32.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Floerke Gregory Scott, who sale 8,189 shares at the price of $145.80 back on Aug 10. After this action, Floerke Gregory Scott now owns 28,633 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp, valued at $1,193,964 using the latest closing price.

Lyon Shawn M, the SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC of Marathon Petroleum Corp, sale 8,086 shares at $147.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Lyon Shawn M is holding 15,036 shares at $1,189,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corp stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.16. Equity return is now at value 48.72, with 13.83 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.