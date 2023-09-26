Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MFC is $21.49, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume for MFC on September 26, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

The stock price of Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has dropped by -0.63 compared to previous close of 18.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Since 2018, Manulife has been successfully implementing its strategic plan to de-risk its portfolio. Manulife offers a strong dividend yield, attractive valuation, and a focus on high-potential markets like Asia, making it an appealing investment option. Exposure to commercial real estate and sensitivity to market downturns are key risks to consider.

MFC’s Market Performance

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has seen a -2.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.96% gain in the past month and a 2.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for MFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for MFC’s stock, with a -0.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFC Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.80. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw 5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corp. stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

In conclusion, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.