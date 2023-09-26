Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) has surged by 11.79 when compared to previous closing price of 1.06, but the company has seen a -2.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 11-13, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) by analysts is $5.55, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for LXRX is 240.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.42% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of LXRX was 1.64M shares.

LXRX’s Market Performance

LXRX stock saw a decrease of -2.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.66% for LXRX stock, with a simple moving average of -46.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LXRX Trading at -30.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -35.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4418. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -37.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from WADE JEFFREY L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Sep 14. After this action, WADE JEFFREY L now owns 264,341 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $13,800 using the latest closing price.

McDermott Wendy, the VP, Human Resources of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 6,000 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that McDermott Wendy is holding 28,478 shares at $11,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72489.21 for the present operating margin

-207.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -73341.01. The total capital return value is set at -69.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.31. Equity return is now at value -101.65, with -60.93 for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.07. Total debt to assets is 28.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 432.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.