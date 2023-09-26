JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JKS is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JKS is $359.81, which is $21.12 above the current price. The public float for JKS is 51.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JKS on September 26, 2023 was 773.49K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) has surged by 8.59 when compared to previous closing price of 26.54, but the company has seen a -0.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that The shift from traditional energy to fossil fuels was pivotal but unsustainable and polluting. Now, a transition to renewables, like solar and wind, is vital.

JKS’s Market Performance

JKS’s stock has fallen by -0.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.20% and a quarterly drop of -32.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.16% for JKS’s stock, with a -35.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at -17.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.27. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR saw -29.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.97 for the present operating margin

+14.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 19.85, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS), the company’s capital structure generated 292.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.52. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.