Jet.AI Inc’s (JTAI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, JTAI stock has gone up by 13.28%, with a monthly decline of -29.26% and a quarterly plunge of -72.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.54% for Jet.AI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.47% for JTAI’s stock, with a -67.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) Right Now?

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JTAI is 0.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of JTAI was 214.24K shares.

JTAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) has jumped by 16.95 compared to previous close of 2.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that LAS VEGAS, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jet.AI Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

JTAI Trading at -53.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.68%, as shares sank -25.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JTAI rose by +13.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Jet.AI Inc saw -70.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JTAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value 5.47, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Jet.AI Inc (JTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.72. Total debt to assets is 4.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.