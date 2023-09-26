Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, IRWD stock has gone up by 9.52%, with a monthly gain of 3.29% and a quarterly plunge of -11.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for IRWD’s stock, with a -12.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IRWD is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IRWD is $14.67, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 152.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.17% of that float. The average trading volume for IRWD on September 26, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) has jumped by 1.51 compared to previous close of 9.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Ironwood (IRWD) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on September 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IRWD Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -23.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Emany Sravan Kumar, who purchase 36,072 shares at the price of $8.32 back on Sep 15. After this action, Emany Sravan Kumar now owns 188,730 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $300,119 using the latest closing price.

John Minardo, the Chief Legal Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 7,045 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that John Minardo is holding 192,195 shares at $70,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +42.64. The total capital return value is set at 23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value -980.12, with -116.19 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.