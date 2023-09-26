Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) has dropped by -2.91 compared to previous close of 3.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI), which provides exposure to the bitcoin mining industry, has gained about 117% so far this year, becoming the top-performing ETF of the first nine months of 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IREN is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) is $10.71, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for IREN is 37.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On September 26, 2023, IREN’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

IREN’s Market Performance

The stock of Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) has seen a -19.34% decrease in the past week, with a -12.20% drop in the past month, and a -18.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.54% for IREN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.29% for IREN’s stock, with a 0.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IREN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IREN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for IREN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IREN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IREN Trading at -29.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IREN fell by -18.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, Iris Energy Ltd saw 193.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.13 for the present operating margin

-30.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iris Energy Ltd stands at -227.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.