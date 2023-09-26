International Paper Co. (IP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) has increased by 2.17 when compared to last closing price of 34.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that International Paper (IP) announces the opening of its newest facility in Atglen for its Corrugated Packaging business.

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IP is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IP is $35.43, which is -$1.24 below the current price. The public float for IP is 342.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IP on September 26, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

IP stock saw an increase of 1.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.17% and a quarterly increase of 11.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for International Paper Co. (IP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for IP’s stock, with a 0.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $43 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IP Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.36. In addition, International Paper Co. saw 0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Goughnour Holly G., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $35.70 back on Jul 28. After this action, Goughnour Holly G. now owns 8,219 shares of International Paper Co., valued at $89,262 using the latest closing price.

Magness Allison B., the Senior Vice President of International Paper Co., sale 3,300 shares at $31.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Magness Allison B. is holding 21,055 shares at $104,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Co. stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.71. Equity return is now at value 17.38, with 6.19 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Co. (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 33.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Paper Co. (IP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.