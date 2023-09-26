Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) by analysts is $11.00, which is $8.04 above the current market price. The public float for IMMX is 4.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of IMMX was 139.27K shares.

IMMX stock's latest price update

The stock price of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) has dropped by -13.70 compared to previous close of 3.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Immix (IMMX) gets ODD designation in the United States for lead candidate NXC-201 for the treatment of amyloid light chain (AL) Amyloidosis.

IMMX’s Market Performance

Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has experienced a 11.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 45.10% rise in the past month, and a 21.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.27% for IMMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.46% for IMMX’s stock, with a 37.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMMX Trading at 33.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.50%, as shares surge +46.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc saw 29.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Hsu Jason, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Sep 15. After this action, Hsu Jason now owns 757,000 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc, valued at $17,396 using the latest closing price.

Hsu Jason, the Director of Immix Biopharma Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Hsu Jason is holding 750,000 shares at $25,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -52.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.84. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -65.74 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.