Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 33.38. However, the company has seen a 0.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that On Sept. 11, J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM ) announced that it would acquire Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK ), the maker of snack food favorites such as Twinkies and HoHos, for $5.6 billion in cash and stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) Right Now?

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) by analysts is $33.17, which is -$4.67 below the current market price. The public float for TWNK is 129.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of TWNK was 2.56M shares.

TWNK’s Market Performance

The stock of Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) has seen a 0.07% increase in the past week, with a 23.90% rise in the past month, and a 32.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for TWNK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.95% for TWNK’s stock, with a 33.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TWNK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TWNK in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $34 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWNK Trading at 25.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares surge +21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.28. In addition, Hostess Brands Inc saw 49.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.42 for the present operating margin

+32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hostess Brands Inc stands at +12.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 4.82 for asset returns.

Based on Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 28.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.