HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO) is above average at 4.92x. The 36-month beta value for DINO is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DINO is $63.83, which is $2.36 above than the current price. The public float for DINO is 159.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.37% of that float. The average trading volume of DINO on September 26, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.54 in relation to its previous close of 57.58. However, the company has experienced a -4.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-09-11 that Refineries are benefiting from a shift in crude exports. Both Saudi Arabia and Russia have cut their oil production—to prop up oil prices.

DINO’s Market Performance

HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) has seen a -4.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month and a 35.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for DINO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for DINO’s stock, with a 16.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $63 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DINO Trading at 4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.50. In addition, HF Sinclair Corp. saw 11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Holding Carol Orme, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $47.59 back on Mar 30. After this action, Holding Carol Orme now owns 34,853,483 shares of HF Sinclair Corp., valued at $190,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $51.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Jennings Michael is holding 182,859 shares at $2,553,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+11.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corp. stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.76. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 12.74 for asset returns.

Based on HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO), the company’s capital structure generated 40.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.70. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.