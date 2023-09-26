Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) is above average at 10.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) is $57.56, which is $25.99 above the current market price. The public float for HRMY is 33.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HRMY on September 26, 2023 was 534.34K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HRMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.68 in comparison to its previous close of 36.28, however, the company has experienced a -7.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-24 that Harmony Biosciences has experienced strong and profitable growth following the approval and commercialization of WAKIX. The company’s success has allowed for funding of other programs and acquisitions. Despite the risks associated with dependency on a single drug, the appeal of Harmony Biosciences lures.

HRMY’s Market Performance

HRMY’s stock has fallen by -7.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.89% and a quarterly drop of -7.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.27% for HRMY’s stock, with a -17.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRMY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HRMY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HRMY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HRMY Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRMY fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.54. In addition, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc saw -39.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRMY starting from Nielsen Jack, who sale 2,834 shares at the price of $59.96 back on Dec 14. After this action, Nielsen Jack now owns 2,571,024 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, valued at $169,927 using the latest closing price.

Wicki Andreas, the Director of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, sale 130 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wicki Andreas is holding 2,147,943 shares at $7,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.45 for the present operating margin

+75.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc stands at +41.44. The total capital return value is set at 24.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.33. Equity return is now at value 54.73, with 31.65 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY), the company’s capital structure generated 47.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.35. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.