Hallador Energy Co’s (HNRG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HNRG stock has gone up by 11.42%, with a monthly gain of 16.13% and a quarterly surge of 63.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for Hallador Energy Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.80% for HNRG’s stock, with a 47.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) Right Now?

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74.

The public float for HNRG is 22.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of HNRG was 261.00K shares.

HNRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) has jumped by 7.77 compared to previous close of 12.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-31 that Hallador Energy Company is seeing strong financial results despite the negative perception of coal. HNRG focuses on producing steam coal for electricity generation, which still accounts for a large portion of energy in the US. The company has secured high-paying coal contracts until 2027, providing a strong source of revenue and growth potential.

HNRG Trading at 28.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNRG rose by +11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.71. In addition, Hallador Energy Co saw 34.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNRG starting from HARDIE DAVID C, who sale 14,810 shares at the price of $9.05 back on Apr 13. After this action, HARDIE DAVID C now owns 1,978,726 shares of Hallador Energy Co, valued at $134,002 using the latest closing price.

HARDIE DAVID C, the Director of Hallador Energy Co, sale 16,356 shares at $9.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that HARDIE DAVID C is holding 1,993,536 shares at $156,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNRG

Equity return is now at value 32.55, with 14.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.