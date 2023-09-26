Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.71 compared to its previous closing price of 3.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that Despite Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ) losing its long-term support of $29,000, investors shouldn’t discount the value of blockchain stocks in the short term. If one is bullish on the future of digital currencies and the underlying technology, then technical weaknesses like this might be meaningless in the long run.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GREE is also noteworthy at 3.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GREE is 4.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume of GREE on September 26, 2023 was 519.98K shares.

GREE’s Market Performance

The stock of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) has seen a -3.80% decrease in the past week, with a -12.90% drop in the past month, and a 52.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.34% for GREE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.70% for GREE’s stock, with a -18.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GREE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GREE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GREE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on March 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GREE Trading at -26.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GREE fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc saw 40.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GREE starting from NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P, who sale 6,504 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Mar 09. After this action, NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P now owns 37,113 shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc, valued at $2,732 using the latest closing price.

Rothaupt Daniel, the Director of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc, sale 3,470 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rothaupt Daniel is holding 20,530 shares at $1,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GREE

Equity return is now at value -602.82, with -80.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.