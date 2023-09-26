Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) is $14.33, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for GT is 281.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GT on September 26, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) has surged by 1.22 when compared to previous closing price of 12.34, but the company has seen a 1.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-22 that Goodyear Tire & Rubber said on Friday it plans to cut 700 jobs and sell about 100 retail stores and fleet locations, under a rationalization plan for its Asia Pacific segment.

GT’s Market Performance

GT’s stock has risen by 1.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.57% and a quarterly drop of -6.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.14% for GT’s stock, with a 2.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $17 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GT Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw 23.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value -7.18, with -1.61 for asset returns.

Based on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.