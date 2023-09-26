Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has gone down by -15.90% for the week, with a -8.22% drop in the past month and a -35.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.83% for GLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.48% for GLT’s stock, with a -37.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLT is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is $9.00, which is $9.99 above the current market price. The public float for GLT is 43.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On September 26, 2023, GLT’s average trading volume was 378.93K shares.

GLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) has decreased by -8.64 when compared to last closing price of 2.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Glatfelter Corporation. (NYSE:GLT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Ramesh Shettigar – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on July 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GLT Trading at -20.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLT fell by -15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Glatfelter Corporation saw -27.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLT starting from CARLSON CAPITAL L P, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, CARLSON CAPITAL L P now owns 6,465,000 shares of Glatfelter Corporation, valued at $200,040 using the latest closing price.

CARLSON CAPITAL L P, the 10% Owner of Glatfelter Corporation, purchase 200,000 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that CARLSON CAPITAL L P is holding 6,365,000 shares at $384,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.53 for the present operating margin

+9.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glatfelter Corporation stands at -13.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.23. Equity return is now at value -39.83, with -8.14 for asset returns.

Based on Glatfelter Corporation (GLT), the company’s capital structure generated 265.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.66. Total debt to assets is 51.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.