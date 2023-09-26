GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT): A Technical Analysis

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is $21.00, which is $9.61 above the current market price. The public float for GCT is 5.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCT on September 26, 2023 was 717.59K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GCT) stock’s latest price update

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.92 compared to its previous closing price of 9.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Are you looking for alluring stocks that are somewhat risky? While low-risk investments such as mutual funds, treasury bonds, and index funds may offer a modest return, it’s a return nonetheless.

GCT’s Market Performance

GCT’s stock has fallen by -1.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.59% and a quarterly rise of 27.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.11% for GigaCloud Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.28% for GCT’s stock, with a 37.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $13 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GCT Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.01%, as shares sank -18.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.45. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc saw 73.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Equity return is now at value 25.82, with 11.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.