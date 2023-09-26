GFL Environmental Inc.’s (GFL) Stock: A 1.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has gone down by -0.24% for the week, with a 3.75% rise in the past month and a -10.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.07% for GFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for GFL’s stock, with a -0.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GFL is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GFL is $41.30, which is $7.34 above the current price. The public float for GFL is 219.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on September 26, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

GFL) stock’s latest price update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.24relation to previous closing price of 33.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Infrastructure stocks are set to outperform over the next decade as the United States ramps up infrastructure spending. Under the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is one of the largest infrastructure bills in U.S. history.

GFL Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.06. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 14.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -2.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -4.84, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 176.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.87. Total debt to assets is 51.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.