Funko Inc (FNKO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) has jumped by 7.11 compared to previous close of 7.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-14 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FNKO is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Funko Inc (FNKO) is $7.80, which is -$0.03 below the current market price. The public float for FNKO is 28.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.51% of that float. On September 26, 2023, FNKO’s average trading volume was 859.97K shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

The stock of Funko Inc (FNKO) has seen a 6.24% increase in the past week, with a 29.00% rise in the past month, and a -24.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for FNKO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.01% for FNKO’s stock, with a -19.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNKO Trading at 12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +25.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Funko Inc saw -28.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Working Capital Advisors (UK), who purchase 102 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Sep 20. After this action, Working Capital Advisors (UK) now owns 6,818,899 shares of Funko Inc, valued at $740 using the latest closing price.

Working Capital Advisors (UK), the 10% Owner of Funko Inc, purchase 112,886 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Working Capital Advisors (UK) is holding 6,818,797 shares at $795,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.42. Equity return is now at value -49.88, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Funko Inc (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.52. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Funko Inc (FNKO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.