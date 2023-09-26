fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for fuboTV Inc (FUBO) by analysts is $3.60, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for FUBO is 281.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.13% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of FUBO was 17.47M shares.

FUBO stock's latest price update

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO)’s stock price has plunge by 2.60relation to previous closing price of 2.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Here is how fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) and Royal Caribbean (RCL) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

FUBO’s Market Performance

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has seen a -13.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.94% gain in the past month and a 30.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.09% for FUBO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.41% for FUBO’s stock, with a 16.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUBO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FUBO by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for FUBO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on February 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUBO Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUBO fell by -13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, fuboTV Inc saw 36.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUBO starting from Horihuela Alberto, who sale 78,564 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Mar 24. After this action, Horihuela Alberto now owns 1,360,718 shares of fuboTV Inc, valued at $87,206 using the latest closing price.

Janedis John, the Chief Financial Officer of fuboTV Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Janedis John is holding 18,000 shares at $9,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.83 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for fuboTV Inc stands at -42.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.19. Equity return is now at value -74.77, with -29.68 for asset returns.

Based on fuboTV Inc (FUBO), the company’s capital structure generated 107.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.72. Total debt to assets is 34.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.