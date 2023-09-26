Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has seen a 2.11% increase in the past week, with a 0.58% gain in the past month, and a 2.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for FERG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.11% for FERG stock, with a simple moving average of 8.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) is above average at 17.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ferguson Plc. (FERG) is $164.05, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for FERG is 202.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FERG on September 26, 2023 was 921.59K shares.

The stock of Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has increased by 4.03 when compared to last closing price of 151.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-12 that WOKINGHAM, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) announces today that it will issue its fourth quarter and year end results on Tuesday, September 26. The results will be available on Ferguson’s website at corporate.ferguson.com at 6:45 a.m. ET/11:45 a.m. BST. A conference call and webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. BST on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at corporate.ferguson.com. A slide p.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.45. In addition, Ferguson Plc. saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.93 for the present operating margin

+29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson Plc. stands at +7.35. The total capital return value is set at 30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.14. Equity return is now at value 40.92, with 12.31 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson Plc. (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 32.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.