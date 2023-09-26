Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FFIE stock has gone down by -36.54%, with a monthly decline of -79.93% and a quarterly plunge of -84.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.78% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.46% for FFIE’s stock, with a -89.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) is $800.00, The public float for FFIE is 17.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFIE on September 26, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

FFIE) stock’s latest price update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE)’s stock price has decreased by -24.23 compared to its previous closing price of 3.92. However, the company has seen a -36.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said on Thursday that several of its executives have voluntarily entered into salary deduction and stock purchase agreement plan.

FFIE Trading at -80.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.38%, as shares sank -76.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -36.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc saw -87.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIE starting from Chen Xuefeng, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chen Xuefeng now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -84.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.93. Equity return is now at value -211.40, with -99.91 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.13. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.