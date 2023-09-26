Exela Technologies Inc (XELA) Stock Observes -57.45% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Exela Technologies Inc (XELA) has seen a 6.41% increase in the past week, with a -6.83% drop in the past month, and a -21.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for XELA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.70% for XELA’s stock, with a -57.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XELA is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for XELA is $400.00, which is $396.18 above than the current price. The public float for XELA is 6.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.83% of that float. The average trading volume of XELA on September 26, 2023 was 282.38K shares.

XELA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) has jumped by 6.70 compared to previous close of 3.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-11 that IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the second quarter 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 14, 2023. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.

Analysts’ Opinion of XELA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XELA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for XELA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XELA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.55 based on the research report published on March 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XELA Trading at -17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XELA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XELA rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Exela Technologies Inc saw -76.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XELA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

+11.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exela Technologies Inc stands at -38.58. The total capital return value is set at -0.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Exela Technologies Inc (XELA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.