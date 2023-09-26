Examining the Volatility of Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s (HUBC) Stock

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has gone down by -10.65% for the week, with a -32.41% drop in the past month and a -54.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.17% for HUBC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.50% for HUBC’s stock, with a -94.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUBC is -0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on September 26, 2023 was 982.48K shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has soared by 8.22 in relation to previous closing price of 0.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Investors are attracted to penny stocks because of the small amount of capital needed for a large amount of exposure and upside potential. On the other hand, penny stocks carry a lot of risk for investors.

HUBC Trading at -40.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares sank -37.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -10.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3111. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -98.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBC

Equity return is now at value -53.43, with -34.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.