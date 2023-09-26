EVgo Inc (EVGO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EVgo Inc (EVGO) by analysts is $6.75, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for EVGO is 96.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.71% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of EVGO was 3.36M shares.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.99relation to previous closing price of 3.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that If the U.S. wants more than 50% of all cars on the roads to be electric by 2030, we need to have far more charging stations. Right now, according to Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK ), we have just under 130,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports at 50,401 charging stations set up in the U.S. That’s not nearly enough, especially if the Biden Administration is hoping for further EV adoption.

EVGO’s Market Performance

EVgo Inc (EVGO) has seen a -9.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.72% decline in the past month and a -9.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for EVGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.87% for EVGO’s stock, with a -30.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EVGO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EVGO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVGO Trading at -16.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO fell by -9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, EVgo Inc saw -22.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVGO starting from Sullivan Francine, who sale 600 shares at the price of $4.74 back on Aug 10. After this action, Sullivan Francine now owns 55,246 shares of EVgo Inc, valued at $2,844 using the latest closing price.

Shevorenkova Olga, the Chief Financial Officer of EVgo Inc, sale 17,162 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Shevorenkova Olga is holding 35,820 shares at $82,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-273.88 for the present operating margin

-41.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVgo Inc stands at -51.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, EVgo Inc (EVGO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.