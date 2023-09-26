Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is above average at 31.90x. The 36-month beta value for ETN is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ETN is $233.56, which is -$53.65 below than the current price. The public float for ETN is 397.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of ETN on September 26, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

ETN) stock’s latest price update

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.52relation to previous closing price of 212.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Investors interested in Manufacturing – Electronics stocks are likely familiar with EnerSys (ENS) and Eaton (ETN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN’s stock has fallen by -1.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.27% and a quarterly rise of 10.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Eaton Corporation plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.16% for ETN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.06% for the last 200 days.

ETN Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.84. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 37.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Okray Thomas B, who sale 4,950 shares at the price of $231.09 back on Aug 31. After this action, Okray Thomas B now owns 7,367 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $1,143,896 using the latest closing price.

Szmagala Taras G. Jr., the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 1,869 shares at $226.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Szmagala Taras G. Jr. is holding 7,431 shares at $423,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 15.79, with 7.54 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 26.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.