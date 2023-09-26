DXC Technology Co (DXC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DXC Technology Co (DXC) is $24.92, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for DXC is 202.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXC on September 26, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

The stock of DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) has increased by 0.99 when compared to last closing price of 20.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that DXC has been under pressure amid falling sales and poor earnings. Management is attempting to streamline the operation by focusing on the strengths in its core Global Business Services segment. The stock has turnaround potential, but will need a few quarters of positive results to convince the market.

DXC’s Market Performance

DXC Technology Co (DXC) has seen a 1.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.68% decline in the past month and a -21.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for DXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.38% for DXC’s stock, with a -18.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DXC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DXC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $25 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXC Trading at -8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXC rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.58. In addition, DXC Technology Co saw -22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXC starting from DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $20.72 back on Aug 24. After this action, DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR now owns 142,908 shares of DXC Technology Co, valued at $1,554,195 using the latest closing price.

DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, the EVP & General Counsel of DXC Technology Co, sale 33,331 shares at $29.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR is holding 157,128 shares at $968,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+11.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for DXC Technology Co stands at -3.94. The total capital return value is set at 2.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.32. Equity return is now at value -15.84, with -3.74 for asset returns.

Based on DXC Technology Co (DXC), the company’s capital structure generated 153.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.54. Total debt to assets is 33.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DXC Technology Co (DXC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.